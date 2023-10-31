Molly Hurwitz paid tribute to Matthew Perry with a touching Instagram post on Monday, October 30, two days after his death at the age of 54. The literary agent recalled fond memories with her ex-fiancé in the lengthy message.

“He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was,” Molly, 32, shared. “And he really was very talented. As the Friends reunion was approaching [in 2021], we rewatched the show together. ‘F–k, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???’ We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.”

In addition to commenting on what a talented actor Matthew was, Molly also remembered the private times they shared. “While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known,” she admitted. “No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

She concluded her message by adding, “Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace.” Molly also included a note about Al Anon, listing it as an “invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease.” Matthew was open with his addiction struggles in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

Matthew and Molly began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020. However, they broke off the engagement just months later when they split in June 2021. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Matthew told People at the time. “I wish Molly the best.”

Matthew was found dead after an apparent drowning in a hot tub on October 28. With an investigation still pending, his official cause of death has not been determined yet.

The late actor was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends and his costars from the show – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc – released a joint statement following his death. “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” they told People. “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we are going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.