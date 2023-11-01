Matthew Perry’s friends are slamming his ex-fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, following her tribute to the late actor. One day after she reflected on their complicated relationship, those close to Perry called her a “con artist” via social media, claiming the iconic actor “hated” her.

“Shameful when the grifters and the con artists speak for the dead,” actor Rome Shadanloo wrote via her Instagram, adding a screenshot of an article covering Hurwitz’s statement. “He hated this woman who tried to sue him. Shame on her for using him … again.”

The post, which was shared by multiple friends of the actor including David Pressman and Randall Slavin, specifically called out Perry’s ex-fiancée after she shared an emotional statement dedicated to Perry on October 30, where she called him “complicated” and said he “caused pain.”

“No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry,” she wrote in a lengthy statement two days after the actor’s sudden death. “I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

Molly also included a note about Al Anon, listing it as an “invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease.” “Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace,” she concluded.

Hurwitz did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Molly and the Friends star started dating in 2018 and got later engaged in November 2020. Perry opened up about the relationship in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, revealing he proposed to her “high as a kite.”

“I didn’t want to be this injured and alone during Covid. I was high on 1,800 milligrams of hydrocodone when I asked her to marry me,” the Fools Rush In actor wrote. “I had even asked for her family’s blessing.”

However, upon leaving the rehab facility sober, Perry did not remember their engagement. “I was not ready for any of this … I didn’t remember – needless to say, we broke up,” the sitcom actor concluded.

Following their split, Perry released a brief statement. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” he said. “I wish Molly the best.”

Perry was found dead in his hot tub after an apparent drowning on October 28. The actor was found by his assistant, Briana Brancato, and initial tests on November 1 revealed that the actor did not have meth or fentanyl in his system.

In-depth tests, which could take four to six months, are still being conducted before a cause of death is determined. These toxicology tests will reveal whether there were illegal drugs or harmful doses of prescription medications in Perry’s system.

Perry was last seen in public dining in a Los Angeles restaurant with a mysterious brunette less than 24 hours before he was pronounced dead. He also played pickleball the morning of October 28, where his coach said Perry was in “good spirits” before they parted ways.