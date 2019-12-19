‘Tis the season! Caryn Chandler shared a few photos of herself with her partner, Matt Roloff, and some of his kids and grandchildren, and another Instagram user wanted to know if two more of his brood would be getting in on the Christmas fun with them.

“It’s the most wonderful time … of the year! 🎶 🎄,” Caryn wrote on December 16. “Since Matt and I will be traveling to AZ, our Christmas came early! Cheers to love, laughter, and warm snuggles to keep in our pocket. Thank you, Z, T, J and baby Lilah for a magical eve of holiday memories. We luv [sic] you ❣️.”

Zach and Tori Roloff and their kids, Jackson and Lilah, were all pictured in the post. But no worries, Little People, Big World fans — when someone commented, “When will you celebrate with Jacob and Molly?” Caryn reassured them that she and Matt, 58, had a plan to see his other kids. “We are working on that …. their gifts are ready ☃️,” she replied.

Courtesy Of Caryn Chandler/Instagram

Matt also shared a photo from their holiday get-together. “@carynchandler1 is amazing!” he began the caption of his own post on Instagram. “She figured out how to hold two back-to-back early Christmas events with the grandkids so everyone got their own individual attention while still celebrating and sharing as a united family.”

He also thanked his daughters-in-law Audrey Roloff and Tori, 28, as well as Jeremy Roloff and Zach, 29, for “sharing your precious [families] with Grandpa and ChaCha a little early this season so we can break away from the incoming cold weather and get to AZ where the temps are a bit warmer.” He noted, “We had the two best family Christmas parties ever.”

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

Just a day earlier, Caryn also shared a photo of the couple hanging out with their granddaughter Ember. “We had a wonderful early Christmas 🎄with Jer, Auj, and sweet Ember last night,” she shared. “Followed by a cozy dinner out. Sorry (not sorry) we got lost just enjoying our great conversation, we forgot to get a group photo! Next time ♥️.”

Matt posted a photo with Ember as well, so it makes sense that some fans may have been wondering whether he and Caryn were going to get together with his other two children, too. Hopefully, they get a chance to do so before the duo heads for sunnier weather!