Soaking up the views. Matt Lauer and his new love interest, Shamin Abas, enjoyed a romantic holiday in New Zealand after flying out of New Jersey together on December 19. Once they arrived, the couple stayed at his sprawling 16,000-acre ranch and In Touch has the exclusive photos of the countryside they explored during their intimate getaway.

The disgraced TV host, 62, and the public relations executive, 50, were all smiles while touring the area on matching bikes. The aerial shots, obtained exclusively by In Touch, show the breathtaking creeks, stunning greenery and snow-capped mountains surrounding Lauer’s abode.

One of the gravel roads that passes through his property leads to the beautiful Hawea Conservation Park, which is known for having spectacular landforms and offering a wide range of recreational activities.

The lovebirds likely had plenty of privacy during their afternoon outing, as the former Today anchor reportedly refused requests from public officials for greater access to the property when he purchased the ranch.

In Touch exclusively revealed that Lauer and Abas are dating just three months after his divorce was finalized in September 2019. Interestingly, they have actually known each other for at least 15 years. The pair was first linked to each other in 2005 after being spotted together at a high-end restaurant in Florida.

When his marriage to Annette Roque fell apart, Abas and Lauer became even closer. Many people have also taken notice of how much Abas resembles his ex.

Sources tell In Touch Lauer has been “on the prowl” for a new girlfriend, and over time, his romance with the PR exec began to blossom. “Obviously one thing led to another and they’re a full-fledged item now.”

While new allegations surfaced against Lauer in October 2019, which he has vehemently denied, Abas is still “thrilled she’s with him,” an insider tells In Touch. “She knows who he is.”

During their romantic trip, the two appeared to be in great spirits. Abas and Lauer were also seen shopping together.

Scroll through the gallery below to see In Touch’s exclusive photos of where Lauer and Abas stayed.