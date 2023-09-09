Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau’s youngest daughter, Georgia Fualaau, is pregnant and expecting her first child.

“I’ve known since I was about 4 weeks. I’m very excited to become a mother. I have an amazing mother to prepare me for these years to come,” Georgia, 24, told People in an interview published Saturday, September 9, adding that her mother would “be really happy.” “I think maybe at first it would be kind of shocking, because I am her baby, but after that, she’d be the most excited grandmother-to-be.”

She continued. “My mom, she was a very strict mother, but she also loved each and every one of her kids in their own way. I feel like everything she’s taught us, just led to us being able to be amazing parents in the future.”

Despite “really hoping for a girl,” Georgia is expecting a baby boy. Her older sister, Audrey Fualaau, shared the exciting news via Instagram last month alongside a photo from the gender reveal party.

“It’s a BOY,” she captioned the snap of herself kissing Georgia’s baby bump. “Words cannot explain how excited I am for my little sister to have this baby boy. [Georgia] you’re going to be such an amazing mom! Can’t wait to help raise the little cutie pie.”

Georgia is the second daughter of Vili, 40, and the late convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau. Vili was a student of Letourneau’s in second and sixth grade. In 1996, when she was 34 and he was about to turn 13, things became romantic. The pair were first caught together in July of that year, after officers found them in a parked car together. However, the teacher claimed he was a family friend and the student claimed that he was 18. They were brought to the police station but were later released after a call to Fualaau’s mother.

In March 1997, a relative of Letourneau’s first husband, Steve Letourneau – with whom she shares four children – turned her in to the police. She was seven months pregnant at the time, and on May 29, 1997, she gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Audrey.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree child rape and was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years behind bars. She was released after serving just six months of her sentence. However, after violating her parole by communicating with the victim, she was sent back to prison. She gave birth to Georgia while behind bars on October 16, 1998.

They went on to tie the knot in May 2005. Twelve years later, Vili filed for separation in June 2017, later calling the filing a “publicity stunt.” They ultimately divorced in 2019. Letourneau died in July 2020 after battling stage 4 cancer.

In addition to Audrey and Georgia, Vili is also father to a baby girl named Sophia, whom he welcomed in 2022.