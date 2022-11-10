Girl dad. Vili Fualaau, known for his inappropriate relationship with his former teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau, welcomed baby No. 3, daughter Georgia Fualaau announced on her private Instagram page.

“Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕,” Georgia, 24, captioned a photo, according to People, who was first to report the news.

The late teacher made headlines after she was involved in a sexual affair with her former student in the late 1990s, when he was just 12 years old. Letourneau – who was married at the time – was arrested in March 1997 after a relative of her first husband, Steve Letourneau, contacted the police about her inappropriate relationship with Fualaau.

She later pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree child rape and gave birth to their first daughter, Audrey Lokelani Fualaau, that August, while awaiting sentencing. Letourneau was sentenced to six months in prison as part of a plea deal, with three months being suspended.

After being released in January 1997, Letourneau was ordered to stay away from Fualaau but was caught violating the no-contact order and arrested again just one month later. She was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for breaking her plea agreement. Letourneau gave birth to the couple’s second daughter, Georgia, in October 1998, while behind bars.

Letourneau and Fualaau ultimately got married after her second release from prison in May 2005, though they divorced in 2019. Mary Kay Letourneau died after a battle with colorectal cancer in July 2020 at the age of 58.

Following her death, Letourneau’s childhood friend exclusively opened up to In Touch after their forbidden relationship, saying it was “never a love story.”

“It was a tragic fantasy of a woman who was broken and unloved trying to find the love and fulfillment that she had never had in her life,” Michelle Lobdell said in August. “Not from her parents, not from her family, not from, from anybody and obviously a friendship with another person, me, wasn’t capable of filling that role either.”

“People call it a love affair because that’s what Mary Kay wanted them to believe. That’s what Mary Kay wanted to believe. Mary Kay created a story, and I knew she would stick to it to the day she died,” Michelle continued.

In addition to Audrey and Georgia, Letourneau shared four children with her first husband.