Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau’s daughters, Audrey and Georgia Fualaau, didn’t exactly have a normal childhood. After all, Audrey was born while her mom was on trial for sexually assaulting her father and Georgia was born while Letourneau was serving even more time for violating her plea agreement.

Back in 1997, the then-teacher began a relationship with Fualaau when he was her sixth-grade student. At the time, she was 34. He was 12 or 13. Letourneau was arrested in March 1997 and later pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree child rape. After giving birth to Audrey, she was sentenced to six months in a local jail. However, half of her sentence was suspended, meaning she was released in January 1998.

Seven Network

Though her plea agreement barred her from seeing Fualaau, Audrey, any of her four children from her first marriage or any other minors, Letourneau was once again caught with her former student just two weeks after she got out of jail. The one-time teacher was sent back to prison for violating her plea agreement. While she was behind bars, she gave birth to the couple’s second daughter, Georgia, in October 1998.

Despite the fact that their mom was behind bars until they were 7 and 8 years old, Audrey and Georgia told Australia’s Sunday Night show in 2018 that it never really occurred to them how strange their parents’ relationship was. “I think I understand about it, just like how it was surprising to people,” Audrey explained. “It’s been feeling different because it’s not really been brought to our attention, just because we grew up with it, so we’re adapted to it.”

Courtesy Audrey Fualaau/Facebook

Unusual upbringing aside, Audrey and Georgia seem like normal women in their 20s. Though it is unclear what Audrey does for work, her last known job was as Front Desk Staff at her local LA Fitness. Sister Georgia, however, appears to work as a teacher at a childcare center in Las Vegas.

Following their mother’s death in July 2020, Georgia shared a touching tribute in a since-deleted TikTok for Mother’s Day 2022.

“Happy heavenly Mother’s Day, Mommy,” Mary Kay’s youngest daughter captioned a montage video, adding the hashtags “‘Til We Meet Again” and “My Angel.” Audrey commented on the post, writing, “Cryinnnggggg.”

“I love you so much and I know Mommy loves you soooo much,” she added with a purple heart emoji.

The girls previously opened up about how their parents raised them on Sunday Night. Fualaau’s young age made him into more of a “friend dad” than an authoritarian, but Letourneau was a strict mom with rules against clothing items like padded bras. “She literally cut the padding out of my bra once,” Audrey recalled.

Courtesy of Audrey Fualaau/Instagram

Despite being a fun dad, Fualaau didn’t want to see his daughters follow in his footsteps by getting involved with an authority figure. During a 2015 interview with Barbara Walters, he admitted he warned them off dating altogether. “A relationship could lead to something that you think you wanted back then. You don’t really want it, maybe, years later,” he said. “I don’t support younger kids being married or having a relationship with someone older. I don’t support it.”

In November 2022, Georgia revealed that her dad welcomed baby No. 3 in a sweet Instagram post. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you,” Georgia captioned a photo, according to People, who was first to report the news.

Less than one year later, Georgia announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend of six years. “It’s a BOY,” sister Audrey shared via Instagram alongside a series of photos from the gender reveal party in August 2023. “Words cannot explain how excited I am for my little sister to have this baby boy. You’re going to be such an amazing mom! Can’t wait to help raise the little cutie pie.”