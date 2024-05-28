Mary-Kate Olsen and Sean Avery have “hooked up off and on for years,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch amid their latest wave of dating rumors.

“They have lots of mutual friends, I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re back together,” the source adds. “Sean and MK used to party together, it wasn’t the healthiest relationship.”

Mary-Kate, 37, was “in love with him,” though the timing never worked out because “he was dating other women.”

“She went back to him several times and they remained friends in between,” the insider dishes about their history, which began when they dated in 2007.

Rumors began to swirl that Mary-Kate and Sean, 44, are back together when gossip blog Duexmoi shared photos of them hanging out in the Hamptons over Memorial Day Weekend on Monday, May 27. In addition to stopping at the new The Row store, Mary-Kate and Sean were also seen spending time with Andy Cohen.

The Full House alum and retired hockey player’s past attempts at romance didn’t work out, and they both married other people after their initial split. Mary-Kate wed Olivier Sarkozy in 2015, though their divorce was finalized in 2021. Meanwhile, Sean was with ex Hilary Rhoda until they split in 2022 after seven years of marriage.

The former couple – who share son Nash, 3 – had a messy split, and Hilary, 37, filed a temporary restraining order against Sean three months after she filed for divorce in October 2022. It was reported in July 2023 that the temporary restraining order against Sean had been extended to last 10 months after the paperwork was filed.

Sean was legally required to stay 100 yards away from Hilary, her workplace and their son’s school, according to legal documents viewed by Us Weekly. However, he was allowed to interact with his ex and son while “briefly and peacefully exchang[ing] children for court-ordered visits.”

The restraining order was issued after Sean was arrested for domestic battery in 2022. Hilary alleged that Sean “entered my house (even though I asked him not to), climbed in bed with me (twice) and wouldn’t leave,” per documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

In addition to detailing physical and verbal abuse against her, Hilary claimed that Sean “body slammed” Nash into a changing table when he was being fussy. She also alleged that he drove erratically with their child in the car.

Sean has never publicly responded to the allegations made against him. Additionally, neither Sean nor Mary-Kate has publicly shared the current status of their relationship.