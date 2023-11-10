Married to Medicine is getting some fresh blood for season 10 — and with it, an infusion of some major drama. “When all the ladies got together in the same room, sometimes all hell broke loose,” says newbie Lateasha Lunceford (her doctor fiancé, Gregory, was previously married to castmate Quad Webb). Adds Real Housewives of Atlanta transplant Phaedra Parks (who’s dating a pediatric cardiologist and is looking to open her own wellness center), “Expect to see laughter and tears, and friendships flourish and fail.” Here, Lateasha, Phaedra and Quad join Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Toya Bush Harris to talk to In Touch’s Fortune Benatar about the drama, their love lives and 10 years of reality TV.

Who brings the most drama?

Heavenly: We all brought drama. We’re a group of women who are educated, opinionated and not afraid to speak our minds.

Simone: Dr. Heavenly always wears the crown.

Jackie: My good friend Dr. Heavenly …sorry Heavenly! She says what she feels regardless if it’s the right or wrong timing.

Phaedra, why did you join?

Phaedra: My sons and I discussed it. Ayden had vivid memories of being on RHOA and wanted me to try full-time TV again. It made sense because I was embarking on a wellness career and dating a physician.

Why did you get into wellness?

Phaedra: During my divorce [from Apollo Nida] and after my departure from RHOA I had severe anxiety and bouts of depression. I wanted to find a natural way of centering myself, and a girlfriend suggested Reiki. After my first session, I slept better and had mental clarity.

For those of you who are married, what’s the secret to your success?

Heavenly: We try to never disrespect each other, and we give each other space. We have our own jobs and separate friends, but when we get together it’s magical.

Simone: Don’t sweat the small stuff, don’t hang on to negative energy, and count your blessings.

Toya: I believe in talking even when it hurts, self-reflecting and putting family first.

Jackie: Curtis and I still don’t have it all figured out, but we are continuously working on our marriage. Communication is a focal point.

Lateasha: Maintain your own happiness while continuing to try new things. It keeps things fresh.

And for the single ladies, how are things going with your love lives?

Phaedra: I’m in a long-distance relationship with a very powerful, no-nonsense cardiologist. The best relationship for me is with a man who understands my busy lifestyle and my colorful collection of friends and businesses.

Quad: The dating scene has been good to me. There are so many men to choose from! I’m interested in a man with a high emotional IQ.

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned from the show?

Heavenly: Everyone makes mistakes, there are no perfect people and everyone talks about everyone.

Simone: To stop being so petty and holding grudges.

Toya: I’ve learned to stay true to myself and not be a follower.

Jackie: Being on reality TV, there’s a lot of judgment from people, but you have to stay grounded. Know who you are — and don’t let anything change that.