Married to Medicine star Quadriyyah “Quad” Webb suffered a terrible tragedy when a ​3-year-old relative drowned in the backyard pool at her suburban Atlanta home, according to multiple reports.

Cobb County police responded to reports of a drowning at her house in Marietta on July 7. When they got there, firefighters were already giving medical aid to the little girl, who was rushed to local hospital Scottish Rite. The young girl later died as a result of the drowning. She’s been identified in multiple reports as Aryanna Rice, who is believed to be Quad’s great niece and the daughter of Tamica Webb. They were reportedly visiting from their home in Memphis, Tennessee, for a month-long summer vacation at Quad’s house.

Two men had been swimming in the pool from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. before going inside and ordering pizza. When they came back outside, they saw what they believed to be a doll floating in the pool, according to reports. Once they realized it was a child, they pulled her from the pool. It’s unclear if Quad was at home at the time of the drowning.

Representatives for Quad Webb did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Quad has not addressed the tragedy publicly as of publication. Her last Instagram post was on July 4 in a group photo hanging out with Real Housewives of Atlanta stars and alums Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Monyetta Shaw-Carter which she captioned, “Still celebrating Juneteenth,” with several women wearing swimwear coverups.

Quad is an original cast member of Married to Medicine, which debuted on Bravo in 2013. The show revolves around women either in the medical field or married to doctors. Quad was both as she was a former medical saleswoman who was newly married to Dr. Gregory Lunceford in season 1 of the show. Their marital ups and downs were chronicled on the series, including their decision to split, which occurred in season 6. Quad and Gregory’s divorce was finalized in 2019.

The entrepreneur appeared only on a recurring basis on season 8 but returned as a full-time cast member for season 9 and 10, the latter of which is currently in production.