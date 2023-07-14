Devastating. Mama June Shannon has revealed that daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s battle with stage IV cancer is terminal.

“She’s not gonna go into remission,” June, 43, revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, July 12. “We’ve all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time ‘cause you never know.”

June’s update comes roughly two months after Anna shared a positive health update with fans on social media, writing after her third round of chemo, “This [was] yesterday it was [a] pretty good day but did get a little and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up but over all [sic] it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good.”

Anna, 28, has been dealing with her diagnosis as well as she can, her mom further shared, and “can still go to the grocery store, she can drive herself, she’s still able to take the kids to and from places.” Meanwhile, the experience has been an “emotional rollercoaster” for the mom of four, 43.

“Mentally it’s always on my mind,” June shared with the outlet three months after Anna’s diagnosis with stage IV adrenal carcinoma broke. She started experiencing stomach issues in the new year, resulting in the devastating news.

“It is crazy to think that she will not be here probably in five years, but I’m hoping that she can pull through and fight 10, 20 years,” he mom continued, confirming that Anna has undergone four rounds of chemotherapy and is set to begin either immune therapy or clinical trials. The mom of two, however, is hesitant to keep going with treatment.

Anna’s health struggles haven’t stopped her from trying to be present for her two daughters, Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7, however. Taking to social media in May, she celebrated Kailtyn’s graduation from elementary school and posted a sweet carousel of content from the day on Facebook.

“I am one proud mama right now,” Anna wrote alongside the May 23 post. “And I also can’t believe I am going to have a middle schooler and a second grader give me a minute while I go cry my eyes out. I am so proud of my girls and everything they have accomplished.”

Her family, meanwhile, have expressed their support for Anna from day one. June told In Touch exclusively of her daughter’s fight, “She’s just going through the emotions like anyone would be [with] cancer,” adding, “We’re going through emotions as a family.”