Well, that can’t feel good. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson knows her life isn’t exactly normal, but when she stumbles across a comedian roasting her mom, June Shannon, in a new episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, things get seriously awkward. In Touch’s exclusive clip from the Friday, April 17 episode shows the 14-year-old sneaking away from her family to see a stand-up set instead of sitting through another dramatic dinner. But what she finds isn’t exactly a barrel of laughs. Check out In Touch‘s exclusive clip above.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on We TV Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.