June “Mama June” Shannon isn’t letting haters and trolls affect her family’s Christmas vacation in Disney World. The Mama June: From Not to Hot star clapped back at claims that she is spreading late daughter Anna Cardwell’s ashes around the park.

“Unfortunately, due to some of the negativity, people that have tried to ruin our vacation, but baby you’re not, that are f–king calling Disney and lying and saying that we’re here with Anna and we’re spreading her ashes all over Disney,” the reality TV personality said in a TikTok video on Monday, December 25, after revealing that she would not be sharing any more vacation videos.

June, 44, continued, “Are you f–king kidding me right now? Her daughter and us, her kids are going through something and for the park people to stop us in security and management to take time out of their day to stop us and be like, ‘Hey, you know, we’re getting all these calls.’ That’s stupid guys.”

The mother of four went on to apologize to the fans who enjoy following along with the family’s daily lives because the “bad apples” have ruined June’s ability to share vacation videos.

“But baby, it’s OK, we are stronger because of it, but just know that we won’t be making daily videos sharing our vacation at this time,” June concluded. “We love you guys. Merry Christmas. Happy New Year. We’re gonna enjoy our week. We love you.”

June’s video comes on the heels of Anna’s death at 29 years old on December 9 following a 10-month battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. June shared the news of her daughter’s passing the following day.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us,” she wrote on Instagram. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her. We will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time.”

Anna left behind daughters Kaitlyn, 11, whom she had during a past relationship, and Kylee, 8, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Cardwell. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star also married longtime boyfriend Eldridge Toney nine months before her death.

After Anna’s death, Kylee moved in with Michael, who was married to Anna from 2014 to 2017. This was reportedly planned by Anna after she received her cancer diagnosis, according to TMZ. Meanwhile, Kaitlyn stayed in June’s care. However, Michael filed a lawsuit against June in a Georgia court for custody of the preteen on December 17, according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

In the documents, Michael claimed that he has “fully and completely undertaken a permanent, unequivocal, committed, and responsible parental role” in Kaitlyn’s life and has “engaged in consistent caretaking of the child and established a bonded and dependent relationship with the child.” He also argued that he was and still is paying for Kaitlyn’s schooling.

Additionally, Michael pointed out Anna’s strained relationship with June, noting that she was raised by her grandmother and only reunited with June at age 17.

“Anna has had a very sordid relationship with her mother throughout her life and went various periods of time without speaking to her. Likewise, June’s presence in the minor child’s life has been inconsistent,” the court documents read, concluding that Michael was “the only living person that has shown a constant and continuous interest in the minor child’s well-being.”

In response to the lawsuit, June filed for permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of Kaitlyn on December 18, according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

“Since the mother’s passing, child has remained in the care, custody and control of Petitioner,” the docs stated. “Petitioner previously had temporary guardianship of the child. More recently, approximately one month before passing, the mother and child began residing with Petitioner. [June] is not aware of any interested parties other than herself that would have standing to seek custody of the child.”