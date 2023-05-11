Anna Cardwell Gives Health Update Amid Cancer Battle: ‘Looking Good’

Mama June Shannon’s eldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, said “things are looking good” amid her ongoing cancer battle.

“Well going on to round 3 of chemo,” Anna, 28, shared via Instagram alongside a selfie with boyfriend Eldridge Toney on Wednesday, May 10. “Yesterday was [a] pretty good day but did get a little [sick] and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up.”

According to Anna – who was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January – chemotherapy seems to be working.

“Over all it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good [sic],” she wrote.

The good news comes just one week after the Mama June: Family Crisis star opened up to In Touch about her daughter’s diagnosis.

“She has had two rounds of chemo. She goes for her third round next week,” June, 43, told In Touch ahead of the season 6 premiere of her reality show. “She is doing OK. The second round was a little bit rough on her.”

She went on to say that Anna had been sleeping a lot but that they were coping as a family. “She’s just going through the emotions like anyone would be [with] cancer,” June added. “We’re going through emotions as a family.”

Courtesy of Anna Cardwell/Instagram

“I know as her mother, if I’m struggling some days, I know she has to be really struggling some days. You know, we have her good and our bad days,” the mother of four said.

According to the National Cancer Institute, adrenal carcinoma “is a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland.”

Anna reportedly learned her diagnosis after complaining of stomach aches. She underwent a series of tests and cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney and lung.

Younger sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson confirmed Anna’s diagnosis via Instagram on March 30. “[And] this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home, no matter how famous they are,” the TV personality, 17, wrote alongside a screenshot of the TMZ article that reported the news earlier that day. “Yes, I’m very famous, but normal s–t happens to me and my family [and] y’all need to realize that asap.”