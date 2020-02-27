Malika Haqq Slams Rumors She's Getting Surgery for Her Makeover

After Malika Haqq revealed she is getting a “post-pregnancy makeover,” the reality starlet slammed rumors she’s going under the knife. “Don’t get that surgery. Try working out,” one user wrote in the comments section after she uploaded a photo of her growing belly under water via Instagram on February 26. “LOL. Wait, who said I was getting surgery?! I don’t need it. Never have, boo boo,” the 36-year-old clapped back.

However, several of Malika’s followers were concerned after she already “booked” an upcoming appointment with Dr. Jason Diamond — a well-known plastic surgeon — on February 25. “You were saying you were having a mommy makeover,” one person clarified. “Folks love to jump to conclusions, LOL. My makeover doesn’t require surgery but to each their own,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, the TV personality’s friends and family couldn’t stop gushing over the sweet snap. “Wow!!!!! So beyond!!!!!” Khloé Kardashian exclaimed, while Khadijah Haqq wrote, “Love!!”

The Dash Dolls alum — who is expecting baby No. 1 with her ex O.T. Gensasis — got backlash after she spoke about her doctor’s appointment on the ‘gram. “Dang. Have the baby first. Why do females think they need to look amazing right after giving birth? Beyond me. Vanity, I guess,” one user vented. “So sad to hear this. What a shallow life,” another added.

Despite the controversial situation, a few of Malika’s fans defended her decision. “Wonder why females follow other females who they obviously don’t like, LOL,” one social media user wrote. “Jealously isn’t flattering, and let’s be real, if we had the [money], we’d be getting s—t done, too. TRUTH.”

In September 2019, Malika announced on Instagram that she was going to be a mama. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she captioned the photo. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

The California native hasn’t been afraid to show her growing stomach off for her followers to see on social media. In February, Malika’s friends and family attended her baby shower, and she couldn’t help but rave about the eventful day. “New life is so precious,” she wrote. “Being showered with selfless love continues to strengthen me for all the many transitions that will continue to take place. My baby shower was an act of love, shared with an intimate group whom have been in support of my growing family. Thank you, ladies for your wisdom, guidance and support.”

Who cares about the haters, girl? Do your own thing!