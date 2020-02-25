Too soon? Malika Haqq is facing backlash after revealing that she has already “booked” an appointment with Dr. Jason Diamond for a “post-pregnancy makeover.” The former Dash Doll took to Instagram with the announcement on Tuesday, February 25, sharing her excitement about her upcoming visit with the A-list plastic surgeon.

Malika, 36, didn’t reveal exactly what she was having done in the future, but the post prompted several of her followers to share their concerns. “Dang have the baby first. Why do females think they need to look amazing right after giving birth? Beyond me. Vanity, I guess,” one commented. “So sad to hear this. What a shallow life,” another added.

“Really … if you can’t accept the marks that come along with having a baby then you shouldn’t be a mom,” a third chimed in. On the other hand, a few of Malika’s fans rushed to her defense, claiming they would do the same if they were in her position.

“Wonder why females follow other females who they obviously don’t like LOL,” one clapped back. “Jealousy isn’t flattering and let’s be real, if we had the [money] we’d be getting s–t done too. TRUTH.”

Khloé Kardashian’s BFF first shared the news about her bundle of joy back in September 2019, by posting a photo of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” the KUWTK alum wrote in her announcement.

“I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

Malika has since confirmed the father of her unborn child is her former flame, rapper O.T. Genasis. Even though they are no longer together romantically, she said he has really stepped up to care for her and their son.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love and friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” she captioned her post on February 12. “I’ve been single the last 8 months, but I am in no way alone. O.T. and I have attended every doctor [appointment] and, overall, loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival.”