College memories! Former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star Mady Gosselin is thriving in college, despite her parent’s ongoing custody battle, and shared a sweet video of her September memories to prove it.

Mady, 20, currently attends college at Syracuse University, and by the looks of it, she’s having the time of her life. On Sunday, October 3, the former reality TV star shared a video of herself smiling at the camera before a series of quick clips and photos, set to Taylor Swift’s cover of “September.”

Some images included in the video are a photo of the inside of the university’s library, a friend shopping for Greek yogurt, a person walking on a sidewalk surrounded by green foliage, a shot of Mady posing on a sidewalk, a sleepover, a photo of Rebecca Black performing, a waterfall, Mady holding a frog and the student having lunch with a friend.

The video filled with happy memories comes after years of conflict between Mady’s divorced parents, Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin, including a years-long custody battle over Mady, her twin Cara Gosselin, and the former couple’s sextuplets — Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Leah, Collin and Hannah.

Kate, 46, has recently relocated to North Carolina with four of their 17-year-old sextuplets, Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah. Meanwhile, Collin and Hannah remain with their father in Pennsylvania, and Jon, 44, does not have a relationship with the rest of his children. Cara, 20, is away from home attending Fordham University.

While filming Kate Plus 8, Mady and Cara toured Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina but ultimately decided to go to the New York schools. The twins also discussed going to the same college but their “ambitions were so different that they really felt there’s not one college that would fully answer what each of them wanted,” Kate said.

“College feels like a place to blend in. I feel like we haven’t really had much of a chance to really, really blend in. I want to be just like somebody,” Mady said in a confessional on Kate Plus 8. “I don’t want everyone to know my name and my business. So, I feel like a big college is the way we want to go.”