Mady Gosselin boldly responded to criticism after sharing a series of artistic photos showing herself resting on a blanket and reading a book.

“Slide two is a great way to get creepy people in your [direct messages],” one naysayer replied to the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum’s new Instagram post on Monday, August 2, adding, “They won’t be thinking about you reading the book, they will be sexualizing it because people are disgusting.”

Courtesy of Mady Gosselin/Instagram

The 20-year-old explained her stance on the pics in a now-deleted comment, pointing out that either way, she will be judged for the content she posts.

“Like exactly what you’re doing with this comment?” the college student began her clapback. “Everything women do is sexualized, so I’m going to do/post whatever I want : ) I appreciate you looking out for me though.”

Mady has been one of the most active members of the Gosselin brood on Instagram, sharing insight into her life at school and back at home with her mom Kate Gosselin. The Kate Plus Date star, 46, last made headlines in March, when it was revealed she moved to North Carolina from Pennsylvania amid family drama.

Kate and Jon Gosselin’s 10-year-marriage came to an end in 2009, leading to a tumultuous divorce and custody dispute that has been ongoing after Kate was awarded primary custody of their kids — twins Mady and Cara, 20, and 17-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Aaden, Joel, Leah and Alexis — that same year.

“[Kate] doesn’t care what Jon thinks [about her move],” an insider told In Touch exclusively in March, revealing the DJ, 44, has been trying to remain cordial with his ex-wife and respect her decision to relocate elsewhere. “Kate has her reasons for choosing North Carolina. He’s not trying to fight with Kate anymore.”

In June, the father of eight opened up about his strained relationship with his children that are living with Kate. While he gained custody of Hannah and Collin in 2018, Jon said that he and his other kids aren’t as close as they used to be.

“I hope one day maybe they just knock on my door or maybe drop me a line or text me. Something like that,” Jon told HollywoodLife. “I kind of just have to hold on to hope and not give up and let them know that I love them and I’m here no matter what. I’m not going to give up, but I can’t dwell on the whys and hows.”

“I just have to focus on getting myself right and the ones that are here and doing the best that I can and being centered and being in a good relationship and focusing on myself as well,” he continued.

Mady and her twin sister, Cara, will soon be celebrating their 21st birthday in October, so fans are hopeful that a family reunion could be in store.