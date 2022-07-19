‘Jon and Kate Plus 8’ Star Collin Gosselin Is So Grown Up! See Photos of the Sextuplet Today

Collin Gosselin has grown up so much since his family’s show Jon and Kate Plus 8 first aired, but what does the former child reality star look like today?

The Hershey, Pennsylvania, native is one of Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin’s sextuplets born on May 10, 2004, alongside siblings Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Aaden and Joel. The former couple also share twins Mady and Cara, born October 8, 2000.

Fans first met the reality TV family in April 2007 when their show premiered on the Discovery Health Channel. The series followed the family of 10 through their daily lives raising eight kids. It quickly soared to popularity as viewers were fascinated by the family’s unique dynamic balancing so many different personalities.

“Did we ever think we would have a TV series? No. Did we ever think our lives even with eight kids would be interesting enough? No, but evidently it is,” Kate said in a 2008 interview about her family’s show, answering common questions from fans.

After two seasons, the reality series moved to TLC. The show ran until November 2009 when the parents announced their divorce. The pair called it quits midway through season 5, after 10 years and eight kids together.

“Parents of multiples have triple the divorce rate,” the mom of eight said in a May 2009 episode of their show. “I was thinking we were going to beat that. I don’t know if I can say that anymore.”

Following Jon and Kate’s split, the show carried on and was renamed Kate Plus 8, focusing on the mom’s life raising children after her divorce. The rebranded version of the show lasted until September 2011, with Kate and her kids returning in a reunion special that aired June 2014.

TLC announced in August 2014 that Kate Plus 8 would return for a third season after an almost three-year hiatus on January 13, 2015. It was renewed for seasons 4 through 6, with the final episode airing on July 24, 2017.

Since the show wrapped, all the Gosselin kids have grown up quite a bit. For Collin’s part, his dad revealed during a November 2021 appearance on The Dr. Oz Show that his son would be joining the military.

“My son recently enlisted in the service so he could graduate early, or he could stay another year,” the former reality star shared during the sit-down interview. “He wants to go in the reserves. He scored really well on his testing for the Army.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Collin Gosselin today.