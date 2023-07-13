Madonna’s recent hospital visit wasn’t brought on by poor health, but poor ticket sales, claims a music industry source. “Her sickness is a ruse, and the real reason she canceled the tour is because her tour sales were dismal,” says the source.

The “Live to Tell” singer, 64, landed in the ICU the weekend of June 25 after she was reportedly found “unresponsive” at her NYC home. But by June 29, Madonna — who was said to have had a bacterial infection — was well enough to go home. Her Celebration Tour was set to begin July 15 in Vancouver and run for seven months, but there’s no telling when it will kick off now.

“At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” her manager, Guy Oseary, posted on Instagram, adding that the pop icon would reschedule shows and announce a new start date.

Madonna broke her silence on her hospitalization on July 10, taking to Instagram with a message for fans.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and word of healing and encouragement. I have felt all your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she wrote. “The first thought when I woke up from the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Madonna added that she was focusing on her health and “getting stronger” so that she can return to touring “as soon as [she] can.”

“The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support,” she concluded.