Breaking her silence. Madonna revealed how she doing and gave fans an update on her health condition via Instagram, ​three weeks after being hospitalized in the ICU after developing a bacterial infection.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and word of healing and encouragement. I have felt all your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” Madonna, 64, wrote in a statement on Monday, July 10. “The first thought when I woke up from the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Courtesy of Madonna/Instagram

The “Material Girl” singer addressed the status of her “Celebration” tour, which was postponed following her health scare, sharing that she is “focusing” on her “health” and “getting stronger.”

Madonna concluded, “I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.”

In addition to her statement, Madonna shared a selfie, where she donned straight hair and smiled at the camera.

Fans, family and friends – including Andy Cohen – rallied around Madonna in the comments section and shared how much they love her.

Donatella Versace wrote a heartfelt message to Madonna and let the pop icon know that everyone is with her “all the way.”

“Thinking of you and sending you love, power and hugs for a speedy recovery. The world can’t wait to see you on stage again!!! I love you very much,” the fashion powerhouse wrote.

One fan even fan urged Madonna to “heal” and reassured her that fans will come out and support her when she is ready.

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, confirmed her hospitalization via Instagram on June 28, four days after she was admitted to the ICU.

“Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected [sic],” Guy wrote at the time. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”