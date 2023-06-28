Madonna was found unresponsive and rushed to hospital in New York City on Saturday, June 24. Keep scrolling to find out ​why she was hospitalized, if she is still sick and more updates amid her health scare.

Why Was Madonna Hospitalized?

The “Hung Up” singer’s manager, Guy Oseary, took to Instagram on Wednesday, June ​28, to confirm that she was hospitalized.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” he wrote in a text post. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

How Long Will Madonna’s ‘Celebration’ Tour Be Delayed?

Madonna announced her “Celebration” tour in January 2023. At the time, she explained that the show would honor the 40th anniversary of her music career and she planned to perform her greatest hits from her 1983 self-titled debut through her 2019 album, Madame X.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” the Michigan native said in a statement to Page Six while teasing the tour.

The international tour was scheduled to kick off in Vancouver on July 15 and its final date was set for January 20, 2024, in Mexico City. However, it is not currently clear what will happen with the tour following her health scare.

What Other Health Scares Has Madonna Had?

Before her most recent hospitalization, Madonna previously underwent a hip replacement surgery in 2020. The procedure was done 11 months after she sustained an injury during her “Madame X” tour. Following the injury, the “Material Girl” singer was forced to cancel several shows.

Madonna discussed the surgery during her Madame X Presents: Madame Xtra Q&A special in 2021.

“Let me be really honest with you — I used to be, like, a fitness/workout maniac,” the mother of six said at the time. “You probably know that right?… During my [2019 Madame X] tour—I don’t know if you’ve noticed it, but I’m limping a lot — I was in more pain than I’ve ever been in in my life. I’m a bionic woman — I had hip replacement surgery.

Madonna continued, “So, how do I stay in shape? It’s all in your head… It’s called will, it’s called no one’s gonna stop me, and how I stay in shape is no one’s gonna stop me. And how I stay in shape is I don’t believe in limitations.”