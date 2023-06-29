Madonna is ~crazy for~ her boyfriend, Josh Popper — a heartthrob boxer whom she seemingly began dating in early 2023 before going public with her romance in March. Since the “Like a Prayer” artist doesn’t hesitate to talk about her love life every now and then, die-hard fans want to open their heart to him too. So, who is Josh and how did he meet the Queen of Pop?

What Does Madonna’s Boyfriend Josh Popper Do for a Living?

Josh is a professional boxer and boxing coach, having trained one of Madonna’s kids at the Bredwinners gym in New York City. Madonna shares daughter Lourdes Leon with ex Carlos Leon and sons Rocco Ritchie and David Banda with ex Guy Ritchie. The former couple adopted their sons in 2006.

In February 2023, Josh shared a photo alongside his girlfriend at the gym via his unverified Instagram account.

“Another W for the books [sic],” he captioned the carousel post, which included a group shot and a second photo of him and the Video Music Award winner. “I wanna thank my coaches, my team and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side.”

Apart from the sport, Josh has also briefly appeared on the reality TV series Summer House, having previously dated cast member Samantha Feher in season 7.

When Did Madonna and Josh Popper Start Dating?

One month after Josh shared photos of him and Madonna via Instagram, the “Like a Virgin” artist confirmed their romance via her Instagram Stories by sharing a selfie via her Instagram Stories of the two of them sharing a kiss. Across the March 2023 snapshot, Madonna wrote, “Killers who are partying.”

That month, Madonna was also spotted cheering her boyfriend on at a boxing match at the Classic Car Club in the Big Apple, per Page Six.

How Old Is Madonna’s Boyfriend Josh Popper?

The 64-year-old “Material Girl” songstress and Josh have a 35-year age gap, as the boxer is 29 years old. However, the duo hasn’t let the difference in age stand in their way.

Who Has Madonna Dated Before Josh Popper?

Before finding love with Josh, Madonna previously dated model Andrew Darnell for a few months before calling it quits in February 2023.

Prior to Andrew, the “Borderline” hitmaker was romantically linked with backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams for three years.

In April 2022, a source exclusively told In Touch that Madonna and Ahlamalik had been “dunzo” for “months” leading up to that point.