Madonna Falls On Stage During the ‘Celebration Tour'

Madonna Falls On Stage With Dancer During Seattle Show of the ‘Celebration Tour’

Madonna took a tumble on stage and the pop diva played it off like a champ. The Grammy-winning artist awed the crowd during the Seattle stop of the Celebration Tour on Sunday, February 18, and dropped jaws when she fell off of a chair.

Madonna, 65, was performing her hit “Open Your Heart” as she sat in a chair while one of her male backup dancers dragged her from the back to the front of the stage. However, the dancer slipped as his high heel twisted inwards, resulting in both him and the “Material Girl” falling on their backs. That being said, their plummet was rather graceful as Madonna’s backup dancer braced her fall, allowing her to flip over and laugh into the microphone.

The “Like a Virgin” artist later shared a photo via Instagram ​Stories of herself on stage from the show and shared her gratitude to her fans.

“Thank you Seattle. It was a heavenly experience!” she wrote on Monday, February 19.

Madonna’s Celebration Tour was postponed after she was hospitalized in June 2023 after a bacterial infection landed her in the ICU.

Getty

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, wrote in an Instagram statement. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna broke her silence weeks later and shared that she was “focusing” on “getting stronger.” After getting her health up to par, the “Vogue” singer announced her rescheduled tour dates in August 2023, and shared that some of the shows were canceled due to timing conflicts. The music trailblazer made sure that her concerts were well worth the wait. Her daughters Lourdes Leon and Estere even joined their mom on stage during the Celebration Tour’s opening night in London in October 2023. However, her youngest daughter stole the show as she vogued her heart out and received 10s across the board.

Other celebrities have raved over the Madonna experience, like Bravo patriarch Andy Cohen. The TV host, 55, shared clips of the show in the Big Apple in December 2023, including the moment that Madonna spotted him in the audience and called him a “troublemaking queen.”

“I said how f–king fucking lucky am I?” she said on stage. “If you say one more bad thing about me on your show, I’m gonna – you’re gonna be in so much trouble. You little troublemaking queen.”

The Celebration Tour has clearly been a hit and Madonna revealed that they added one final destination before taking her final bow.

“The Last and final show is being added to the Celebration Tour !!!!” she wrote via Instagram on February 6. “It’s going to be on April 9th in Miami! Can you Handle the Heat!!”