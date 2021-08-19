Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) shared a new message about embracing her past following her family’s departure from the MTV series Teen Mom OG.

“I’m not embarrassed about anything I went through,” the message originally posted by the Instagram account Seekproverbness read. “What may be ‘tea’ for you, is a testimony for me. Move along.”

Courtesy Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

The mom of three, 24, seemed to imply that she learned valuable lessons from all of her experiences over the years while resharing the quote on Thursday, August 19, even if they were tough at that moment.

It’s now been five months since she and husband Ryan Edwards as well as his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, shockingly confirmed they were fired from TMOG. In the wake of their exit, Mackenzie has been sharing several motivational and inspirational posts welcoming a new, bright future with her husband and children.

Mackenzie and Ryan, 33, share two kids, Stella and Jagger, while she also has a son of her own, Hudson, from a past relationship. For his part, Ryan also is the parent of 12-year-old son Bentley, whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout McKinney.

As fans may recall, there was no shortage of drama between the Edwards family and the McKinneys during the season 9 reunion. At one point, host Dr. Drew Pinsky asked Larry, 60, about the comments he previously made where he blamed Maci, 30, for “limiting” the visits Bentley had with his dad Ryan’s side of the family.

“She’s limited some, sure. I don’t know if I’m blaming her for it, but yeah, I think she’s … some of the things that are going on,” Larry said during the segment.

Courtesy Mackenzie Standifer Edwards/Instagram

Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney, passionately defended her and said that wasn’t the case at all. “Since I’ve been around, I know this woman has bent over backwards to make sure that Bentley kept a relationship with them through everything that Ryan has put us through,” Taylor, 32, declared.

The Bulletproof author also previously pointed out that she raised “Bentley to be an individual, to be himself, and it’s OK to feel however he feels,” Maci told In Touch exclusively in January. “Honestly, I have not raised him to give anybody the ability or the power to influence him, not even me. So, there’s that.”

Shortly after the Edwards family was fired a few months later, Mackenzie revealed she and her loved ones were keeping an open mind and looking forward to a new chapter in life.

“They said that when [Maci] didn’t fulfill her obligations or like basically didn’t have enough content, that they [would] call us back,” she said while appearing on the “Without a Crystal Ball” podcast in March. “[Ryan] was just like, ‘Don’t. We’re gonna move on. We’re gonna live our lives,'” Mackenzie recalled, later revealing she would be pursuing a career in fitness. “‘We’re gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life. Like don’t waste your time or your breath coming back.'”