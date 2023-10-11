Machine Gun Kelly’s interview was interrupted when a fan stormed the stage and caused a disturbance before security intervened.

During the Forbes Under 30 Summit on Tuesday, October 10, MGK, 33, got distracted when he noticed a man walking on the stage. “My man, get the f—k away from me,” he said as he stood up and addressed the unidentified man, which was captured in an Instagram post.

“Yo, what are you doing? What are you doing?” MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – continued. “This is a bad look. Don’t make me do this.”

Security became involved when they rushed to the stage and picked up the fan, who was then carried off of the stage.

MGK’s microphone was seemingly turned off during the interaction. However, he was able to regain his composure and sat down to finish the interview.

“I’m sorry, I try to live the dichotomy more on this side than the other guy,” MGK told interviewer Kristin Stoller. “I left that guy in the past. I’m really sorry.”

The “Emo Girl” singer added, “I do apologize for my primal reaction.”

After Kristin told MGK that he handled the tense situation “amazingly,” the crowd showed that they agreed by breaking out into applause.

MGK’s interview was crashed nearly three months after his fiancée, Megan Fox, was unintentionally pushed into a barricade by her bodyguard at the Orange County Fair in late July. The incident took place when Megan, 37, and MGK were leaving a ride and a man charged the father of one. As the man tried to hit MGK, the bodyguard attempted to protect him. Megan was then shoved into the railing amid the chaos.

While the fair outing marked a dramatic night for the couple, the date seemingly proved they’re going strong following split speculation.

In February, the Jennifer’s Body star sparked breakup rumors when she deleted all photos and videos of MGK from her Instagram account and shared a cryptic post about “dishonesty.”

Megan continued to fuel speculation when she attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party by herself in March. Additionally, fans noticed that she wasn’t wearing her diamond and emerald engagement ring from the rock star during the event.

However, the pair seemingly worked through their issues by May when they were spotted arriving at the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition launch party together.

Megan and MGK began dating in 2020, while they announced their engagement in January 2022.

“‘Yes, in this life and every life.’ Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me,” the “Bad Things” singer wrote via Instagram while showing off her diamond ring. “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”