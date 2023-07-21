What a scare! Megan Fox was the unintended victim when her bodyguard pushed her into a barricade at the Orange County Fair while trying to protect fiancé Machine Gun Kelly from a man attempting to punch him.

The couple were leaving a ride on Thursday, July 20, when the altercation took place, according to video shared by a TikTok user. While exiting, a man charged MGK and tried to hit him, as Megan was shoved into the railing amid the ensuing chaos.

Reps for MGK and Megan did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

As the pair left the scene, the Transformers actress was seen putting her hand up to her forehead, then looking distressed as MGK put his arm around Megan to comfort her.

Prior to the altercation, the duo seemed like they were having a great time at the fair, which is underway in Costa Mesa, California. Fans took photos and videos of the couple as they perused the various rides, vendor stands and more. Megan wore black cutoff shorts and a matching black bralette with a leather jacket over it.

As the the lovebirds have a habit of doing, Megan made sure she matched the “Bloody Valentine” rocker by wearing white cowboy boots as he donned a white knit polo shirt, matching sneakers and pale gray trousers.

While it was a dramatic night for Megan and MGK — real name Colson Baker — at least the two were back together and looking happy once again before the incident went down after the couple went through a rough patch earlier in the year.

Shortly after attending the 2023 Grammy Awards together in February, the Jennifer’s Body star sparked split rumors when she deleted all traces of MGK from her Instagram account and shared a cryptic post about “dishonesty.”

Megan continued to fuel speculation when she attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars bash solo in March while noticeably not wearing her diamond and emerald engagement ring from the rock star.

That literally had to have ached, as MGK had the bauble designed to be painful if removed. “The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts,” MGK told Vogue in January 2022 shortly after their engagement, adding, “Love is pain!”

Whatever trouble the pair had been going through had seemed to have passed by May, when the two spotted arriving to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition launch party together on May 18.