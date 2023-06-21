Touching moment. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly got a new wrist tattoo courtesy of his 13-year-old daughter, Casie.

“My daughter said summer vacation, we ended up at hellfest,” MGK, 33, captioned a series of photos shared via Instagram on Tuesday, June 20.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section of his post to share their love of the father-daugther duo’s touching relationship.

“Cassie is certainly growing up fast into a beautiful young woman. She is blessed to him as her Father [sic],” one fan commented. “The photo while you’re holding Cassie’s hand while sleeping is literally adorable and so wholesome,” another added. “I love the relationship he has with his kid. Definitely a good father!” yet another follower chimed in.

Paramount+’s Ink Master also commented, saying, “We call next from Casie.”

While the “Bad Things” rapper did not show off photos of his new ink, the pair were in Clisson, France, where he performed on stage at the annual music festival before stopping by the Dolce & Gabbana men’s fashion show.

The father of one wore a black biker jacket, a black cummerbund with matching wool pants and boots, according to the luxury Italian fashion brand. He finished off his all-black ensemble with signature DG logo earrings, while his daughter rocked a strapless black dress and black laced boots.

The “Bloody Valentine” singer shares Casie with his former girlfriend Emma Cannon. The former couple welcomed their daughter in July 2008, when Kelly was just 18 years old. While Emma has no known social media presence and largely stays out of the public eye, the rapper often gushes about his only child.

“As much as a f–k-up people say I am, I pray that I have the connection I didn’t have with my parents with my kid. When I’m with her, nothing else matters,” he said on the Life Lessons YouTube series July 2015.

He later opened up to Drew Barrymore on her talk show about his need to protect Casie’s innocence.

“I got a call and her school was like, your daughter got into a thing with this boy and I was like, ‘What happened?’ And they were like, ‘The boy was talking bad about you,’” he recalled in December 2021. “I was like, ‘Good job, don’t ever do that again, but I love you so much.’”

He added, “I will take any amount of torture that would come her way if it can just be on me so that she can keep [that pure innocence] forever because it’s worth living for to see that.”

“Her voice is so sweet and it’s not tainted with what the world has to offer.”