Megan Fox Wants ‘Space’ Amid Machine Gun Kelly Separation

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship ​status has been a bit unclear lately, but now the Transformers star has ​reportedly said she needs some space from the rapper.

Megan, 37, “wants her freedom right now” and has told MGK, 33, that “she wants space,” sources told Us Weekly in an article published on Wednesday, April 24.

“Megan is reevaluating everything in her life,” the insider added. “It was getting toxic between them and they were fighting a lot.”

Megan’s reported desire to step away from the relationship tracks with her April 14 comments during an interview with E! News at the 2024 Revolve Festival at Coachella.

“I don’t know if I’m the best person to give ​advice, because my advice is like just learn a skill or develop a hobby,” Megan replied when asked about giving other women advice on men. “And do not waste your energy on boys.”

A month earlier, the Jennifer’s Body star appeared ​on the March 19 episode of “Call Her Daddy.” When host Alex Cooper said that she believed Megan and MGK “were engaged then, I think, called it off,” Megan kept the details vague.

“All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred,” Megan replied.

While she didn’t clarify the current state of her relationship with MGK, Megan did say that she had learned that “[their] relationship wasn’t for public consumption.”

BG041/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

“So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se,” the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star continued. “What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

MGK and Megan began dating in June 2020 after she split from her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. By January 2022, MGK had proposed, but a little over a year later, rumors began to swirl about the state of their relationship. In February 2023, Megan deleted all the photos of her and the “Emo Girl” singer from her social media accounts and shared a line from the song “Pray You Catch Me” by Beyoncé in a carousel of photos of herself.

“You can taste the dishonesty/ It’s all over your breath,” Megan wrote in the caption.