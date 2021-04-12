Macaulay Culkin and Girlfriend Brenda Song Welcome Baby No. 1 — Meet Their Son Dakota Song Culkin

Expanding their family! Macaulay Culkin and girlfriend Brenda Song welcomed baby No. 1, son Dakota Song Culkin, Esquire revealed on Monday, April 12.

“We’re overjoyed,” the happy couple told the outlet. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actress, 33, and Home Alone star, 40, welcomed their first child on April 5 in Los Angeles. Dakota weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces at birth.

Macaulay and Brenda started dating around 2017 after meeting on the movie set for the flick Changeland in Thailand. The pair quickly fell head over heels for each other.

“I was waiting for the other shoe to drop,” the Robot Chicken actor previously admitted to Esquire in 2020 before realizing, “No — sometimes it’s just good.”

The feeling is definitely mutual. “You can’t be around him and not be happy,” Brenda gushed about her beau to the publication.

“People don’t realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is,” the Dollface actress continued about the former child star. “Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack. He knows who he is, and he’s 100 percent OK with that. And that to me is an incredibly sexy quality. He’s worked really hard to be the person he is.”

The Hollywood duo has not been shy about their desire for children. “We practice a lot,” the Uncle Buck alum joked at the time. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

That being said, the Party Monster alum divulged he’s a “man of really simple pleasures” and loves kicking back at home. “I’m gonna stretch my back out, kiss my animals and go to sleep with my lady,” he said about his nightly routine.

Prior to his romance with Brenda, Macaulay married actress Rachel Miner in 1998. They divorced two years later in 2000. He began dating That ’70s Show actress Mila Kunis in 2002, and they were together for nearly a decade before splitting in 2011. The Bad Moms star admitted the pair had a “horrible breakup” during an appearance on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast in 2018.

“It’s f–ked up what I did, and it’s f–ked up how I did it,” Mila said.

As for Brenda, she previously dated Miley Cyrus‘ older brother Trace for nearly 10 years. After they ended things, he released a song called “Brenda” about their time together.

Congrats to Macaulay and Brenda on baby No. 1!