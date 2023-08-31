Back to class! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared adorable portraits of son Jackson‘s first day as a first grader on Wednesday, August 30.

Jackson, 6, whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, as seen standing next to a board showing the date, his age and that he wants to be a pilot when he grows up. In another snapshot, he stood on the side of a wooden bridge near their Oregon home while wearing his school uniform of a white polo shirt and khaki pants with a navy zip-front sweater to keep him warm. Jackson even had a fresh back to school hairstyle with closely cropped sides and a slicked back top.

“1st day of 1st grade for my 1st born! Love you,” Tori wrote in the post’s caption. She also included a close-up selfie cuddled next to Jackson before he headed off for school.

Jackson’s grandma Amy Roloff melted over the post. “What? How can this be already. He looks so grown up. Jackson I hope you have the best 1st day of 1st grade and you have a great year ahead. Learn all you can. I’m so proud of you,” the LPBW star, 60, wrote in the comments.

Fans loved the adorable family update. “This little guy could not be any cuter!!!! Beautiful picture of Momma and son,” one follower gushed while another added, “He’s so handsome. I hope he had a good first day.” A user took note of Jackson’s stylish new ‘do, writing, “That’s a seriously fresh haircut.”

The following day, it was little sister Lilah’s turn, as Tori shared photos from her first day of preschool on August 31. Next to the cute portraits wearing a dusty pink dress and Mary Janes, the thrilled mom wrote, “Our sweet Lilah girl!! Happy first day of school ever!! We are so proud of you!”

Tori later gave followers and update on how her 3-year-old daughter’s day went. “Lilah walked in so excited and ready for preschool! She has the sweetest teacher ever and is ready to take on the school year!! There were no tears (just rebellion against her name tag)! I got misty eyed as I walked out because I’m so proud of how far our girl has come in her confidence with herself!” the reality star continued in the caption before adding, “Love you bean!

One year prior, Tori shared a video of Jackson getting ready for his first day of kindergarten, along with additional snapshots in his uniform. “My sweet baby j! You aren’t a baby anymore!! We are so stinking proud of our kindergartner!” she wrote in an emotional caption on August 31, 2022.

Tori then shared with fans, “This kid makes my heart swell with pride. He walked into his first day of school as confident as ever! He is so sure of himself, and I love how he owns a room!”

“He kept saying ‘today is all about me and going to kindergarten!’ It feels so special to celebrate him today and I miss him like crazy already (it’s only been 2 hours)!!!” she continued about how excited Jackson was to start his new journey.

“I pray every single day for the Lord to protect this boy’s heart. To give him the confidence and strength to keep going. I pray he is always kind and helpful. I also pray that he loves school as much on the day of his graduation as he did today!” she added, noting, “Love you, Jackson! Happy first day of kindergarten!”