Proud wife! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff gushed over her “project guy” husband, Zach Roloff, after he completed a major construction project.

Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 17, to show off a wooden walkway that Zach, 32, built by himself. After the TLC star asked who “built this,” Zach humbly replied that it was the “coolest” item on their property.

Tori noted that she thinks their tractor could drive over the wooden walkway. She then asked Zach if he was proud of himself, with him responding that he was. “I’m proud of you. This is so good,” she told Zach.

“You’re kind of like the project guy now,” Tori added. “I like it.”

The former schoolteacher praised her husband’s construction skills just weeks after celebrating their seven-year wedding anniversary together.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

On July 25, Tori shared a carousel of photos from their romantic dinner date via Instagram as she reminisced on the 11 years she’s known her husband. The photos captured the pair enjoying the sunset as Zach looked handsome in a collared polo and the mom of three donned a flowy, white sundress.

“I love you more this year than I did last and fall more in love with you every [single] day,” she captioned the post. “You are the best husband to be and father to our kids and I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner.”

Earlier in the day, Tori showed off the gift Zach bought her for the special occasion. The Oregon native took to her Instagram Story to share a clip of her and their youngest son, Josiah, 3 months, relaxing outside of their Battle Ground, Washington, home in a cozy hammock. “Best anniversary gift ever,” she gushed as the baby calmly slept on her chest. “I will be here for the rest of summer.”

In addition to Josiah, the couple share son Jackson, 5, and daughter Lilah, 2.

While Tori has shared insight into the highlights of her life – such as the milestone anniversary – she has also candidly spoken about the struggles she faces as a working mother.

The TV personality revealed she was going through a difficult time via her Instagram Stories on August 7. “Ugh. Today was a slightly rough day for me,” she wrote at the time. “I hate when the day starts out great (I went to the gym and got coffee alone) but I just felt overstimulated all day long.”

She added that she was struggling with all of the work tasks she needed to accomplish in addition to cleaning the house. “And then I felt like I didn’t spend as much time as I wanted to with my kids or my husband,” Tori continued.

Days later, the LPBW star gave her fans an update about how she was holding up. “First world problem: Our dishwasher broke,” she wrote alongside a photo of dirty dishes via her Instagram Stories on August 9.

However, Tori proved that she was up for the challenge and followed up the post with a photo of the newly cleaned kitchen.