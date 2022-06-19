LPBW’s Roloff Family Celebrated Father’s Day With Sweet Tributes: See Photos of the Kids!

Happy Father’s Day! The Little People, Big World family has a lot to celebrate this year as all three sons welcomed new babies since last Father’s Day. With seven tots between them, the Roloffs didn’t miss the opportunity to celebrate the dads’ big day.

“Happy Father’s Day, babe,” Jeremy Roloff’s wife, Audrey Roloff, shared via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of her husband with their daughter, Ember, riding a tractor on Sunday, June 19. “You’re one heck of a good one.”

The A Love Letter Life author, 32, continued her sweet tribute by thanking Jeremy, 32, for “going above and beyond.”

Jeremy and Audrey – who, in addition to daughter Ember, 4, share sons Bode, 2, and Radley, 7 months – recently revealed that they bought a farm following their family’s drama with the sale of Roloff Farms.

“After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon … IT. IS. TIME,” she wrote via Instagram, alongside a video documenting their time on his family’s farm, as well as the new property, on June 12. “We bought a farm! And look what’s in our backyard … Yup, that’s our trestle.”

The former reality star went on to explain that they have “a lot of work to do to bring our vision to life,” but admitted that they’re “excited to finally have some space to get our feet dirty (literally) and bring our dreams of using land into reality.”

It’s not just Jeremy and his family who have a lot to celebrate this Father’s Day, however. Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach Roloff, and wife Tori Roloff announced the birth of their third child in May.

“Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke,” Tori, 31, wrote alongside an adorable photo of their newborn son. “You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever!” she added.

Tori – who also shares son Jackson, 5, and daughter Lilah, 2, with Zach – shared a touching Father’s Day tribute of her own.

“Happy Father’s Day,” she wrote on top of a posed photo of Zach and the older two children. She added a snap of Josiah over the picture and jokingly wrote, “Haha insert Si here!”

Keep scrolling to see how the Roloff family celebrated Father’s Day!