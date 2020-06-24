You can’t please them all. Matt Roloff took to Instagram on Saturday, June 20, to share a video of himself and his friends hanging out on his deck. Because of the current coronavirus pandemic, everyone was wearing a face shield and staying 6 feet apart.

“@carynchandler1 and I had 6 of our close friends over for our very first social distance get together mini party,” the Little People, Big World star wrote. “We stayed outside … wore face coverings and tried to stay apart … not quite as fun as normal but a small slow step forward … #staysafe #staywell #becareful.”

Unfortunately, the comment section quickly became flooded with negative comments. “How ridiculous,” one person wrote. “Matt I love you BUT this is too much! Especially when your (sic) all outside and looks like your (sic) far apart. Over kill a little? Stay safe,” another added. “This whole virus thing is so overblown! He doesn’t need a mask!” a third chimed in.

Instagram

The LPBW patriarch didn’t respond to any of the trolls, however plenty of fans jumped to his defense. “It’s sad that someone can’t post a picture on their Instagram having fun with friends without the nuts coming out,” one person wrote. While another commented, “Who cares even if it is overkill (oh, it’s not, btw) It doesn’t hurt anything.”

Thankfully, Matt didn’t seem too phased by the negativity and was seen smiling with his grandson Jackson a few days later. We’ve got all this and more in our latest “Roloff Report” video above, including details on Audrey and Jeremy‘s first date night since quarantine and the sweet way baby J is helping out with his sister Lilah. Check it out in the video above.