Matt Roloff Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ to See Granddaughter Lilah ‘Running Around’ With Ember and Jackson

He’s loving the grandpa moments! Matt Roloff shared a new photo of granddaughter Lilah Ray Roloff on December 7 and expressed how excited he is for her to grow up with her family. “Grandpa loves Lilah Ray!!” he wrote. “I can’t wait to see her running around with cousin Ember and big brother Jackson! 2.5 weeks old and going strong.”

On November 21, Tori Roloff announced that she and husband Zach Roloff welcomed baby No. 2, their first daughter. “Lilah Ray Roloff. Born on November 19th at 6:52 p.m. 8 pounds 9 ounces. 18 1/2 inches long,” Tori, 28, captioned photos of their newest addition.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

The same day, Matt, 58, shared a photo of himself holding the little girl and wrote, “Lilah Ray Roloff born 11/19/19. Another absolutely precious grandbaby … love her sooo much already!” In the comments on the post, when a fan wrote. “Congratulations, @mattroloff, you’re a first-class grandfather all the way!🎉 👶” the grandfather happily replied, “Thanks. I’m one fully blessed dude. That’s for sure. :)” Clearly, he’s thrilled that there’s another little granddaughter in his life to love on!

Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, also can’t seem to get enough of the baby girl. When Tori posted photos of Lilah after her bath on November 25, she noted that the baby and her granddad looked a lot alike. “I definitely see a hint of her grandpa Matt in the first pic,” she commented.

As for the December 7 pic Matt posted, fans loved seeing Matt with his newest little grandchild. “[You’re] such a proud Grandpa💙 such a beautiful blessing to be a Grandparent 😍,” one person wrote. Another said, “She is beyond adorable!!!! 💜💜💜💜.” A different person commented, “She is beautiful. She looks so much like Jackson. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” We love Baby J, and definitely agree!

As happy as Matt seems to be a grandpa to three grandkids, he’s got yet another one on the way to look forward to! On July 1, former Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff took to Instagram to reveal that Audrey, 28, is expecting again.

“Baby #2 is coming in January!!! 🎉 Ember is gonna be a big sister! 😍😭” Audrey wrote in the photo caption for the Instagram album announcing the news. They later found out they’re having a boy, so come January, Grandpa Matt will have two grandsons and two granddaughters to spoil as much as he possibly can.