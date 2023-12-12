Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff revealed if she and husband Jeremy Roloff plan to learn the sex of baby No. 4 and teased if they have chosen a name for their family’s latest addition.

Audrey, 32, said that she and Jeremy, 33, are “leaning” toward finding out the sex of their baby while participating in a Q&A via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 11.

“We found out gender at 20 weeks for our first two and then not with our third. But it wasn’t as much of a moment and surprise as I expected it to be,” she explained. “I get so wrapped up in birth and that’s enough of a moment to process that when I was holding Radley in my arms I wasn’t even thinking about gender. I was just [mesmerized] and relieved I was holding my baby and experiencing that after birth high.”

The former reality star said it took her “a few minutes to register” that their third child was a boy.

“I also didn’t feel as attached to Rad during my pregnancy and ever after he was born for the first couple days cause we weren’t sure on a name,” Audrey continued. “I feel like knowing gender and being pretty sure on a name with the other kids helped me feel more connected. And in case this is our last I want to feel that connection more this time.”

During the same Q&A, one fan asked Audrey if she and Jeremy have chosen a name for the baby. “We have a couple girl names we’ve always liked but boy names are soooo hard,” she said.

Audrey and Jeremy – who tied the knot in 2014 – became parents when they welcomed daughter Ember in 2017. The pair continued to expand their family when son Bode was born in 2020 and son Radley was born in 2021.

The couple announced their family is still growing when they revealed they’re expecting baby No. 4 on November 20. “Secret’s out… Baby #4 is on the way!!!” the former TLC personalities shared in a joint post via Instagram. “We are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew!”

Alongside the announcement, Audrey and Jeremy shared a video that showed her whispering something into Jeremy’s ear. The expectant father then passed the secret to Ember, Bode and Radley before the youngest sibling enthusiastically yelled, “Big brother!”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Even before announcing the exciting news, Audrey had been open about wanting to have more children.

“We’ve never put a number on it,” Audrey told her fans about how many kids they want during an Instagram Q&A in October. “But we don’t feel like we’re done.”

However, she did shut down speculation that she was expecting in August after she posted a photo of herself wearing a blue bikini. Audrey shared a screenshot of fans sliding into her DMs asking if she was pregnant alongside an additional photo that her stomach appeared flatter in.

“Really guys? Don’t we know not to ask this question?” she wrote at the time. “But no, I’m not.”