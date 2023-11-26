LPBW's Audrey Dragged for Praising Jeremy in Deleted Post

Audrey Roloff deleted an Instagram post about how “thankful” she is for husband, Jeremy Roloff, after receiving major backlash from fans in the comments section. The Little People, Big World alum’s post featured a video of her and Jeremy snuggling up while walking side by side. They wore matching sweatshirts and looked blissfully happy.

“Feelin’ thankful cause I married a man who doesn’t watch football, play video games, golf or care about cars unless they are older than 1970,” Audrey, 32, wrote across the clip. She also added, “Can anyone relate!” as the caption.

Her post didn’t sit well with a lot of followers, though, with many popping into the comments section to question the message. “What is wrong with a man that watches football???” one person wrote. “I love football. So they are better if they don’t??” Another added, “Well if you are a woman that loves sports then it isn’t bad. Every woman is different and that is ok. There is no shame in it at all.”

@AudreyRoloff/Instagram

Several commenters called Audrey “judgmental” for her statement. “My husband enjoys all those things plus other hobbies and is still an extremely loving and involved parent and spouse,” someone pointed out. “I’m a bit confused as to why this is a ‘flex’?” Another comment read, “Not a very smart post. Nothing wrong with men who like any of those things mentioned, as long as these activities are done in moderation.” She eventually took the post down from her social media page.

Jeremy, 33, and Audrey have been married since 2014 and have three children. On November 20, they confirmed that they are expecting their fourth child. “Secrets out … Baby #4 is on the way!!!” they shared on Instagram. “We are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew.”

The pair’s first daughter, Ember, was born in 2017, followed by sons Bode and Radley in January 2020 and November 2021.

While the couple no longer appears on Jeremy’s family’s TLC show, they keep fans updated with their lives via social media. While expecting baby No. 4, they’re also in the midst of a massive home renovation.

Audrey and Jeremy bought a $1.5 million house in Hillsboro, Oregon in June 2022 but the renovation project has been “slow” amid their busy life with three kids. The family has been living with Audrey’s parents throughout the process.