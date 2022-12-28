Using her voice. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff slammed the “misconceptions” about the TLC show and shared her plans to end her reality TV career.

While participating in a Q&A with fans via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 27, Tori, 31, was asked to share her “favorite and least favorite” thing about filming.

“All the misconceptions people have of us and our family because they only get to see what TLC shows them,” she said of her least favorite part of the show.

As for her favorite part, Tori revealed that the show allows her to experience “cool things,” meet “awesome people,” the crew and that her family gets “ to share our story (kind of).”

Another fan asked the TV personality “how long” she and her husband, Zach Roloff, plan to stay on the show.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori answered.

Zach, 32, is the last of Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff’s kids to remain on the show.

Jeremy Roloff and his wife, Audrey Roloff, announced their decision to leave the show in July 2018, while both Molly Roloff and Jacob Roloff’s last appearances were in 2019.

Tori previously shared that her time on LPBW was likely coming to an end while participating in another Instagram Stories Q&A in November. After she was asked if she and Zach “will ever step away from filming” the show, she simply responded, “Yes.” However, she didn’t provide a timeline for when they will stop filming.

The former schoolteacher has expressed interest in leaving the show as fans have watched her family drama unfold regarding the sale of Roloff Farms.

During season 22, Matt, 61, and Zach negotiated a deal for the father of three to take over the farm. The Roloff patriarch eventually decided to not sell the land to Zach, which influenced his decision to move from Portland, Oregon, to Battle Ground, Washington, with Tori and their three kids in October 2021.

In May 2022, Matt put 16 acres of the property on the market, which included the home where ​he and Amy, 60, raised their kids. However, he took down the sales listing in October and announced his plan to convert the family’s longtime house into a rental property.

During the season 23 premiere in May 2022, Zach and Tori revealed that the drama led them to become estranged from Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.