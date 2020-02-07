Poor thing. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff and her family just ended an epic trip to Disneyland, and she admitted that she felt like a “bad mom” when flying back with her kids, Jackson and Lilah Roloff. “I know social media can sometimes make it look like we’ve all got it together all the time … that’s not the truth,” she shared on her Instagram Story on February 7.

Tori, 28, detailed how the baby girl she shares with her husband, Zach Roloff, was fussy on the flight back from their vacation. “I was at the end of my patience and feeling like a total failure on the plane this evening,” she confessed. “I was so exhausted and frustrated.” She said she felt like a bad parent for taking her daughter out, but that one act of kindness from a stranger made all the difference.

“Lilah just doesn’t travel the best, unfortunately,” the reality star wrote. “She’s a little more particular when it comes to anything really and it’s been a mental adjustment for me. Today she really didn’t like airplanes.”

Tori shared that in the midst of that tough situation, another passenger gave her a cookie and told her she was “doing a good job.” “You’re a superhuman and we need more people like you in this world,” she noted.

The mom of two shared that the woman didn’t know her at all, but “held” Tori up when she needed a little support. “She carries cookies for people who are having a rough day,” she revealed. “I burst into tears on the plane after she gave me one.”

Tori wrote that she just wanted to thank the woman for her kindness and uploaded a photo of the gorgeous cookie. “Also, you’re super talented,” she added.

Previously, Tori revealed that Jackson went through an adjustment period with his sister, too. She shared family Christmas photos on December 17 and wrote, “My Christmas has already been made by my family. Especially the fact that Jackson touched his sister in this photo (he’s been a little standoffish and only wants to admire her from afar).”

The two seem to be buddies now, but it just goes to show you that the new baby has definitely shifted things in the lives of the Roloffs. And we think Tori probably did just fine with Lilah on the plane — no need to be so hard on yourself, mama!