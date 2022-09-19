Scary incident. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff detailed her car getting broken into while she was at the hair salon.

“Why do people suck so bad?!” the TLC star, 31, captioned a photo of her passenger side window shattered via her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 19. “Everyone is safe. Someone really wanted an empty wallet. I’m so glad I was alone and my kids weren’t with me.”

Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori took to her Stories a little while later to assure fans that she was “totally fine” and “not in [her] car” at the time of the incident. She was on a solo outing without her husband, Zach Roloff, or their three children, Jackson, Lilah and Josiah.

“I was getting my hair done, so I was nowhere near my car, thank goodness,” Tori said in a video, adding that she felt “violated” and “icky,” knowing someone was rifling through her things. “It was just the worst feeling come out to my car like that.”

Tori Roloff/Instagram

The photographer noted that she typically doesn’t leave “stuff out” in her vehicle, but she “didn’t realize” the empty wallet was sitting in plain sight. “And it’s so dumb because whoever did that, they got nothing,” she continued. “There was nothing in the wallet that was sitting there, and we immediately called our banks to have our cards shut off.”

The reality TV star said it cost her $400 to get her window replaced before urging her followers, “If you’re in Vancouver, just be careful. People are the worst.”

Later, Tori told followers that the empty wallet was found inside the car, but the thief took her diaper bag. “This has been a fun day,” she said sarcastically.

The young family does not live in Vancouver but resides about 17 miles north in Battle Ground, Washington.

Tori is known for being very candid on social media and sharing the good and bad moments with her followers. She opened up about an “unbelievably hard” day on September 15.

“Sleep deprivation is real and is taking a toll on me,” she said via her Instagram Stories about waking up in the middle of the night with their son Josiah, who was born on April 3. Luckily, she has a supportive spouse to help her through. She said Zach, 32, gifted her “with sleeping alone tonight,” adding, “And all I can do is look at pictures of my kids.”

“Mom guilt is so difficult sometimes. I love my kids so stinking much and just want to be the best,” Tori concluded. “Pray for sleep for me hahah.”