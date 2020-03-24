Is a ring in Caryn Chandler’s future? Matt Roloff gushed over his girlfriend on the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast. In a new episode, which dropped Monday, March 23, the Little People, Big World star opened up about whether or not “wedding bells” would soon be ringing.

“There’s no immediate wedding bells yet,” he admitted. “Caryn and I are kind of waiting to let [ex-wife Amy Roloff’s wedding] excitement play out, but no wedding bells planned [just] yet. I hope one day that there are, and [there] probably will be. Caryn and I are very close. We enjoy each other’s company and friendship immensely. … We’re dating and having fun together and living our best lives.”

It sounds like everything is going great for Matt, 58, and Caryn, 52. It doesn’t hurt that the Roloff family kids are on board with the couple. “My kids seem to really accept Caryn very, very well,” the father of four continued on the podcast. “They spend a lot of time together. She’s a great, sort of, surrogate [grandma]. They call her Cha-Cha. The grandkids love spending time with her, and she loves spending time [with them].”

The LPBW patriarch, who has four grandchildren, is so grateful that he found someone who loves his family just as much as he does. He even gushed over her ability to take the reins when it comes to making plans to spend time with his kids or babysit or babysit the little ones. “She’s very, very active in not just accepting the grandkids, but really setting things up and getting me involved,” he said. According to the grandpa, she tells him, “Matt, you’re putting your computer and phone away tonight. You’re gonna be playing games and reading to the grandkids tonight. That’s what you’re doing.”

Daughter-in-law Tori Roloff seems almost as smitten with Caryn as Matt is. On Sunday, March 15, the Roloff family celebrated Cha-Cha’s birthday, and Tori couldn’t help but gush over the older woman. Sharing photos of Matt’s girlfriend cuddling with baby Lilah Ray and jetting off with toddler Jackson, the mom of two thanked Caryn for everything she’s done. “We seriously and honestly could not do life without you,” she said.