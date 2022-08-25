Gearing up! Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff and his son Jacob Roloff prepared for their last pumpkin season together at Roloff Farms.

“Inspecting his newly replaced front axle seals … while I show Mateo the ropes,” Matt, 60, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Thursday, August 25. “Getting things ready for pumpkin season 2022 @rolofffarms.

The first photo of the post featured Jacob, 25, kneeling next to a tire of a tractor and looking at the camera for the photo-op. The accompanying slides included one of Matt sitting down in a chair outdoors and a separate shot of him holding his grandson, Mateo, in the tractor. Jacob and his wife, Isabel Roloff, welcomed the 8-month-old in December 2021.

Just two months prior, fans speculated that Jacob and Isabel, 26, lived on the family farm. However, she cleared the air by answering the question via her Instagram Stories after inviting her followers to make an “assumption” about her.

“False!” Isabel wrote in response. “Jacob works there full time, and I like to go on walks there every day. We live only about five minutes away.”

She then explained that she and her husband wouldn’t have treated something like this as a “big secret” had they actually lived on the property.

“People think for some reason we’re lying about this, but if we lived on the farm, we’d say we did,” Isabel concluded.

Jacob’s work on the farm with his dad arose amid tension surrounding Matt’s sale of a portion of Roloff Farms. He placed 16 out of the 109 acres of land in Oregon on May 12, In Touch previously confirmed. After news of the sale broke, fans of the TLC family wondered whether Jacob would inherit the whole property instead of his siblings, Zach Roloff, Jeremy Roloff and Molly Roloff.

“Was hoping Jacob would take it. He seems to be the only one not letting the wives decide for them,” one person commented under a previous Instagram post Matt shared on May 15, to which the Roloff Farms owner responded, “You just never know.”

Matt and his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, had intended to pass down the farm to their four children so that they would run the family business in the future. However, drama ensued among the group, especially between Jeremy, 32, Zach, 32, and Matt. Jeremy previously tried to make an offer to purchase the north side of the farm, but his offer was declined. Later, Matt and Zach started negotiating an offer for the north side, but Matt also rejected Zach’s offer.

Nevertheless, it seems that Jacob is enjoying helping his dad with the farm. Just one day after In Touch confirmed a portion of the land was up for sale, Jacob shared a few photos with Matt via Instagram featuring them in front of “Molly’s Castle,” which Matt had previously created for Molly, 28.

In his caption, Jacob wrote, “He may have some weird political beliefs, but at least his creativity with the farm is still showing through!”