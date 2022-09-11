Her special day! Little People, Big World stars Audrey Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff threw a unicorn tea party-themed fifth birthday party for their daughter, Ember Roloff.

“Tea time,” the TLC personality, 31, wrote across a video that she shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 10. In the clip, the five-year-old birthday girl was seen at the end of a large table with some guests, some of whom were wearing adorable unicorn headbands. The pink table cloth also featured unicorn designs, while Audrey also set the table with pastel-colored plates, teacups and a floral centerpiece.

Audrey and Jeremy, 31, also snapped a group photo with Ember and their two sons, Bode and Radley.

“This stage of family photos,” the mom of three cheekily captioned the photo, which she also shared via her Instagram Stories along with countless other fun moments from the fiesta. Audrey and Jeremy also apparently gifted their toddler with a brand-new purple bike, which was decorated with streamers in one picture.

While Ember seemed to be having the time of her life, the family had to manage the smoky air surrounding them from wildfires.

“The smoke has been bad on Ember’s birthday almost every year,” Audrey wrote across a video on her Instagram Stories, which featured the gray sky and the hazy sun covered by smoke. “The year she was born was when The Gorge was on fire, and I remember one of the nurses asking me if I named her Ember after the fires.”

The reality TV star added, “On her third birthday, there was a massive windstorm, and the fire smoke got so bad, we were stuck inside for weeks after!”

Since it was a windy day during Ember’s fifth birthday, Audrey, Jeremy and other guests had to find a way to keep the impressive array of pink balloons intact.

“Trying to protect the balloons from the wind,” the LPBW star captioned a separate Instagram Story video, which revealed they had set up the balloons in the shape of the number “5” with a unicorn inflatable on the top.

Despite the gloomy outdoor weather, the whole group seemingly had a fun time celebrating the birthday girl.

