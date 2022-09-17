Getting creative! Little People, Big World’s Audrey Roloff shared an adorable moment of her and husband Jeremy Roloff’s three kids reinventing a playpen into their own “fort.”

“When the baby [playpen] becomes a fort for everyone,” the reality TV alum, 31, captioned a video that she shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 16. The clip featured daughter Ember leaning over the playpen while younger brothers Bode and Radley sat down. In other snaps, Audrey captured the adorable youngsters climbing around cushions and smiling together.

The whole fam has had a busy summer, ending with Ember’s fifth birthday on September 10. Audrey threw a big unicorn tea party-themed bash for her daughter, complemented with pink balloons, rainbow treats and a long table for “tea time.”

However, the young party guests and the birthday girl almost encountered a problem because of the surrounding wildfires.

“The smoke has been bad on Ember’s birthday almost every year,” Audrey wrote across a video on her Instagram Stories that day, which revealed the gray, smoky sky and winds. “The year she was born was when The Gorge was on fire, and I remember one of the nurses asking me if I named her Ember after the fires.”

Nevertheless, Audrey and Jeremy, 32, made sure to “protect” the decorations from the smoky breeze and managed to continue with the party.

Aside from Ember’s birthday, the parents took their children on a long camping trip.

“We did it. Two weeks and [six] kids camping through Idaho and Montana,” Audrey captioned an Instagram video on September 10. “It’s not for the faint of heart. And I definitely feel like I’m a crazy person for saying that, in the end, it was indeed worth it. Even amidst the chaos of our home/life right now. These two weeks were such a fun, refreshing, sweet escape. I’m thankful we were able to be fully present even despite all the concerns and projects back home. Creation is God-designed gift to the soul. And few things bring me greater joy than seeing my own kids receive that gift.”

Jeremy and Audrey truly prioritize their children, and it’s clear in how they allow the youngsters to have fun and feel free.

Scroll down to see photos of the kiddos’ cute playpen moment.