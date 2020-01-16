Ouch! Audrey Roloff took to the comments on Instagram on Wednesday, January 15, to reveal some surprising news about her first pregnancy. The former Little People, Big World star — who just gave birth to son Bode James — responded to a fan saying she fractured her tailbone.

“My body just gets hit hard with all the things,” Audrey, 28, explained in the caption of a photo of herself with her baby boy. “Along with the booby pains … there’s the stitches and other pains ‘down there,’ the body aches/lightheadedness (I hemorrhaged pretty bad this time), the pelvic bones that feel broken, the postpartum contractions (so much worse with [the] second baby😆) sore muscles from labor, etc.”

The former reality TV star’s message prompted a fan to reply, “I actually broke my pelvic bone with my first child and it was so painful that I couldn’t walk for two months after she was born.” Audrey responded, “I fractured my tailbone with [her daughter] Ember. So thankful I didn’t this time around.”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Every birth is different, of course, and while she and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, were clearly excited to welcome baby no. 2, that doesn’t mean it was a walk in the park for Audrey to deliver him. Ember’s birth was tough too, but fracturing a bone seems beyond rough to us.

Previously, Audrey shared some other details of Ember’s birth in a blog post. She spent part of that labor in a tub, which she noted helped to relieve the pain in her lower back and tailbone. At one point, she wrote, the nurses and midwives recognized the “incredible and increasing amount of pain that I was enduring,” and “determined it was probably time to head back to the L and D room.” There, she went through contractions that “felt like a chainsaw to my stomach.”

The pain eventually got so bad, Audrey wrote that she could barely speak. Between excruciating contractions and a fractured tailbone, we’re a little surprised Audrey decided to go through it all again and have Bode!

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

“I wish someone would have better prepared me the first time around or been more honest about all the after-birth pains,” Audrey wrote in her January 15 post. “If you’re in this season of life too, give yourself permission to rest and heal.”