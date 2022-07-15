Love on the Spectrum star Ronan Soussa and his match Katie quickly won over viewers’ hearts during season 2 of the Australian version of the Netflix show, which debuted May 2021. But are the darling duo still together?

“Sometimes I have sausages as well. And not only that, I even have bacon,” Ronan told Katie during their seaside picnic date shown in episode 2. “Oh wow, I love bacon as well,” Katie replied.

Courtesy of ABC TV & iview/YouTube

Fans watched the beloved pair’s relationship blossom after initially getting to know one another over sandwiches and orange juice.

Speaking of Ronan’s desire to find his perfect match, his mom said, “He’s caring, he’s kind, he makes us laugh. All of us in the family never dreamed that he would be at the stage he is now. We thought that he would most of the time just want to be on his own because when he was younger, that’s what he was like.”

Since filming ended, Ronan has shared sporadic updates on his life via Instagram. He has had many adventures including doing a lap around the F1 Australian Grand Prix circuit and meeting two WWE stars while attending a match.

“I love wrestling and last night I had the best time … Haven’t got much voice left today but it was all worth it!!” the Netflix star captioned a post on June 19, 2022.

While Ronan has kept fans updated on his solo adventures, many are wondering if he is still dating Katie.

Keep scrolling to see if Ronan and Katie are still together after Love on the Spectrum.

Are Love on the Spectrum’s Ronan and Katie Still Together?

Though the two have kept a low profile since filming the Netflix show, it appears Ronan and Katie are still together.

Ronan shared an Instagram post on April 30, 2022, wishing his reality TV costar a happy birthday with an adorable series of photos and videos from their time together. In the first video, Ronan sings Katie the “Happy Birthday” song as he looks deep into her eyes and holds her hand.

“I made Katie a beautiful suncatcher as a little surprise gift,” Ronan captioned another Instagram post on June 6, 2022, adding a sunshine and heart eye emoji.