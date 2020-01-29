Together at last. Love & Hip Hop: New York alum Mendeecees Harris has reunited with his wife, Yandy Smith-Harris, in a new video posted via her Instagram on January 29, following his release from prison. Mendeecees spent four years behind bars on drug trafficking charges and now, he’s cherishing every moment spent with his loved ones back at home.

“Never going back…,” the reality star captioned the clip, showing them walking out of an SUV together. Mendeecees, 41, also took to Instagram Stories with a video of them jamming out in the car while listening to “Ballin” by Mustard and Roddy Rich.

Courtesy of Mendeecees Harris/Instagram

In the comment section of her latest post, several fans expressed how excited they are to see that Mendeecees is a free man. “Welcome home fam,” one wrote. “So happy for you!” another sweetly chimed in.

“YESSSSSIRRRRR‼️‼️‼️🔥💯💯🚀🚀 GOD IS GOOD,” fellow Love & Hip Hop star Safaree Samuels also replied.

It’s been a long road for the TV personality and his leading lady, 37. Mendeecees was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in December 2015. The reality star accepted a plea deal that required him to admit he helped to transport heroin and cocaine from New York City to the Rochester, New York area from 2006 to 2008. He was also credited with 15 months of time served before his prison sentence began.

Yandy later spoke out about how difficult it was to be away from her incarcerated husband. “The season I learned the most was also the most therapeutic season for me and it was when we were hit with some really hard family times,” she said during an interview with VH1 in 2018. “Having to say goodbye to my husband for the first time was the hardest.”

“I learned how much I love him and how much I needed him and how much I could not live without him and everyday I had to learn how it was only temporary,” the media mogul added.

Mendeecees and Yandy have been married since 2015 and they share two biological children together — Skylar Smith and Omere. He also had two kids of his own, Mendeecees Jr. and Aasim. Their family grew even bigger in December 2019, when Yandy revealed that she adopted her foster daughter, Infinity, making up their beautifully blended brood.

2020 is off to a good start for the Harris family!