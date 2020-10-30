Actress Lori Loughlin reported to a California FCI Dublin on Friday, October 30, to begin her two-month prison sentence following the college admissions scandal.

The Hallmark actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were both required during their court hearing on August 21 to begin serving their prison sentences by November 19. Loughlin, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in May, while Giannulli, 57, pleaded guilty to the same charge, as well as honest services wire and mail fraud.

Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton accepted Loughlin’s plea deal for a two-month sentence, which also included two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine. Her fashion designer husband was sentenced to five months behind bars, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin and Giannulli admitted to paying $500,000 to get their daughters Isabella Giannulli, 22, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, accepted into the University of Southern California [USC] as members of the crew team, despite the fact the girls never participated in the sport. In the sentencing memo, prosecutors argued Giannulli was “the more active participant in the scheme,” while Loughlin “took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit.”

“I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others,” Giannulli told the judge at the time. “I take full responsibility of my conduct.”

Surprisingly, the Full House star’s stay at the low-security facility will be “more ritzy than rough,” a source told In Touch at the end of September. “Lori isn’t going to be slumming it like most criminals,” explained the source. “It’s not worlds apart from her life in Los Angeles.”

Given the timeline of her sentencing, it appears Loughlin will be released from the facility shortly after Christmas.