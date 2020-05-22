It’s hitting home. Lori Loughlin “doesn’t think she can handle” jail time after securing a plea deal for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“The fear of being behind bars is still very frightening for Lori,” the insider tells In Touch after the When Calls the Heart alum and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges via video conference on Friday, May 22.

According to the terms of their plea deal, Loughlin, 55, will spend two months in jail and pay a $150,000 fine, as well as get two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. Her husband, 56, will serve a five-month sentence and he must pay a $250,000 fine, in addition to completing 250 hours of community service with two years of supervised release.

“Mossimo is strong. He’ll be fine, but Lori is a complete wreck,” the source reveals about how the pair is coping amid this latest development. “I’m not sure if she’s reached out to Felicity Huffman yet, but I’m sure that’s coming. What Lori needs right now more than anything is reassurance that she did the right thing and that this nightmare will eventually be over.”

Back in September, Huffman, 57, was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her own involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. The Desperate Housewives star was released in October after serving less than two weeks behind bars, following her guilty plea entered in May.

Looking ahead, Giannulli and Loughlin’s sentencing hearing will happen on August 21, at 11 a.m. for him and 2:30 p.m. for her.

The actress pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her spouse pleaded guilty to the same charge, as well as honest services wire and mail fraud. Loughlin and Giannulli attended the court hearing virtually due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“She still blames Mossimo for a lot of the decisions they made,” the insider says. “At this point no one knows how their marriage can possibly survive.”

Giannulli’s attorney, William Trach, wanted the sentencing hearing to be over sooner because the pair would like “finality of this process,” but the judge denied the request for now, another source told In Touch.

It looks like they’ll just have to take this one step at a time.