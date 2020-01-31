Looking for a new home? Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have put their mansion on the market for $28 million amid their ongoing legal battle, In Touch can confirm. It was revealed the Fuller House alum and her fashion designer beau listed the sprawling Bel-Air estate on Thursday, January 30, although reports claim it has nothing to do with the college admissions scandal.

Back in 2015, Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, purchased the enviable abode for $13.9 million and the father of three used his creative touch to renovate the 12,000-square-feet home, which features 6 bedrooms and 9 baths. The couple reportedly put the property up for sale two years later for $35 million, however they decided not to sell at that time.

It’s been a rollercoaster year for the family and their troubles aren’t over yet. Prosecutors are seeking a trial for the When Calls the Heart alum and her husband in October 2020.

As In Touch previously reported, Loughlin and Giannulli are among the 50 people charged in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme. Looking ahead, there’s a chance the accused parties will be split into two or three trials, and prosecutors said they want Loughlin and Giannulli to take the stand in the first group.

The couple has been accused of spending $500,000 in bribes in order to have their daughters, Olivia and Isabella, accepted as crew team recruits to the University of Southern California. In April, they pleaded not guilty, and they were later hit with more charges in October. Loughlin and Giannulli also pleaded not guilty to the additional charges.

While Loughlin continues to claim she’s innocent, Felicity Huffman — who was also charged for her own wrongdoings — already pleaded guilty and completed her time behind bars. The Desperate Housewives actress, 57, was released from prison in October 2019, after serving less than two weeks.

Reputation and management expert Eric Schiffer told In Touch exclusively that he thinks the scandal will have a lasting implication on Loughlin’s career because of the way she’s handled it.

“Can she recover from a felony and being in prison for a period of time? Yes,” Schiffer said. “But, it’s going to require her to show a level of regret and remorse and for her to begin to build back and create a story that allows people to reconnect with her.”